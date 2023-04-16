0
Sunday 16 April 2023 - 22:15

Iraq Invites Iran, Turkey to Discuss Water Shares

Story Code : 1052828
"Meetings and work are continuing with the Iranian and Turkish sides regarding Iraq's water share," Diab told the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

"Discussions and understandings with the Turkish side during the prime minister's recent visit included an agreement to send a technical delegation to Turkey soon," Diab stated. He said is hoped that the visit will take place after Eid al-Fitr.

According to Diab, Iraq invited the Turkish delegation to visit Baghdad for the purpose of continuing discussions on activating the memorandum of understanding that was previously signed between the two countries in this field, which entered into force and was ratified by the Turkish and Iraqi parliamentarians.

He pointed out that there are practical steps to implement what was stated in the terms of the memorandum.

Diab emphasized that the releases of the Tigris River will improve, especially with the commitment of the Turkish side to the agreed releases.
