0
Sunday 16 April 2023 - 22:16

Top US Banks to Reveal $521 Billion Deposit Drop

Story Code : 1052829
Top US Banks to Reveal $521 Billion Deposit Drop
The largest US banks have likely witnessed over half a trillion dollars in deposit outflow from a year earlier as customers hurried to withdraw their savings following a severe banking crisis at several regional lenders, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Concerns are increasing about the health of banking sector ahead of the deposit data that will be unveiled when major US banks report first-quarter earnings.
Accordingly, JPMorgan, Citi, and Wells Fargo are scheduled to start publishing their seasonal earnings on Friday.

Banking analysts estimate that JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America have lost $521 billion in deposits over the past year in the sharpest slump in a decade.

In early March, a widespread rush for withdrawing deposits caused two American lenders i.e. Silicon Valley and Signature Bank to go on bankruptcy within days.

The US third Bank i.e. First Republic finally received $30 billion as aid from top US banks of Wall Street Journal within the framework of the deposit.

The banking deposits in the United States have decreased since the beginning of the previous year amidst the skyrocketing inflation rate, so depositors have been encouraged to follow more profit than the profit of deposits and withdraw their capital.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
16 April 2023
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
16 April 2023
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
15 April 2023
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
15 April 2023
Ukraine to Receive Financial Assistance from IMF
Ukraine to Receive Financial Assistance from IMF
15 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei’s View on Palestine; Israel Wants to Leave Sooner…
Ayatollah Khamenei’s View on Palestine; Israel Wants to Leave Sooner…
15 April 2023
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression
14 April 2023
Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate
Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate
14 April 2023
Resistance Axis Stresses on Struggle until Liberating Palestine
Resistance Axis Stresses on Struggle until Liberating Palestine
14 April 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: West Bank is Al-Quds’ Shield, Resistance in Palestine must Be Supported
Sayyed Nasrallah: West Bank is Al-Quds’ Shield, Resistance in Palestine must Be Supported
14 April 2023
Iranian Spokesman Highlights Shift in Balance of Power in Favor of Palestine
Iranian Spokesman Highlights Shift in Balance of Power in Favor of Palestine
14 April 2023
‘Israeli’ Intelligence: War Nearer than Calmness
‘Israeli’ Intelligence: War Nearer than Calmness
14 April 2023