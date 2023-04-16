0
Sunday 16 April 2023 - 22:18

Three-hour Humanitarian Pause Agreed in Sudan: UN

Story Code : 1052830
Three-hour Humanitarian Pause Agreed in Sudan: UN
Both the army and the Rapid Support Forces also said in statements that they had agreed to the pause from 4pm to 7pm local time (14:00 to 17:00 GMT), Al-Jazeera has reported.

As the conflict entered its second day, more calls from the internationals community came demanding an end to the conflict.

The Arab League has called for an immediate end to the violence in Sudan and offered to mediate between the country’s warring sides.

African Union commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat is planning to “immediately” go on a ceasefire mission to Sudan, the body said, as fighting raged for a second day between the army and paramilitaries.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned clashes in Sudan that have left dozens of civilians dead including three workers for the global body’s food agency, demanding swift justice over the killings.

At least 56 civilians have been killed in fighting between the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, an independent doctors group reports. The Sudanese Doctors Union says dozens of soldiers have suffered casualties and at least 595 people have been wounded across the country.

According to Aljazeera, fighter jets were witnessed across various parts of Khartoum, seemingly targeting RSF locations using airstrikes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
16 April 2023
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
16 April 2023
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
15 April 2023
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
15 April 2023
Ukraine to Receive Financial Assistance from IMF
Ukraine to Receive Financial Assistance from IMF
15 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei’s View on Palestine; Israel Wants to Leave Sooner…
Ayatollah Khamenei’s View on Palestine; Israel Wants to Leave Sooner…
15 April 2023
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression
14 April 2023
Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate
Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate
14 April 2023
Resistance Axis Stresses on Struggle until Liberating Palestine
Resistance Axis Stresses on Struggle until Liberating Palestine
14 April 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: West Bank is Al-Quds’ Shield, Resistance in Palestine must Be Supported
Sayyed Nasrallah: West Bank is Al-Quds’ Shield, Resistance in Palestine must Be Supported
14 April 2023
Iranian Spokesman Highlights Shift in Balance of Power in Favor of Palestine
Iranian Spokesman Highlights Shift in Balance of Power in Favor of Palestine
14 April 2023
‘Israeli’ Intelligence: War Nearer than Calmness
‘Israeli’ Intelligence: War Nearer than Calmness
14 April 2023