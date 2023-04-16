Three-hour Humanitarian Pause Agreed in Sudan: UN

Islam Times - The heads of Sudan’s army and the country’s main paramilitary group both agreed to a three-hour humanitarian pause in their fighting afternoon proposed by the United Nations, according to the UN mission in Sudan.

Both the army and the Rapid Support Forces also said in statements that they had agreed to the pause from 4pm to 7pm local time (14:00 to 17:00 GMT), Al-Jazeera has reported.As the conflict entered its second day, more calls from the internationals community came demanding an end to the conflict.The Arab League has called for an immediate end to the violence in Sudan and offered to mediate between the country’s warring sides.African Union commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat is planning to “immediately” go on a ceasefire mission to Sudan, the body said, as fighting raged for a second day between the army and paramilitaries.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned clashes in Sudan that have left dozens of civilians dead including three workers for the global body’s food agency, demanding swift justice over the killings.At least 56 civilians have been killed in fighting between the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, an independent doctors group reports. The Sudanese Doctors Union says dozens of soldiers have suffered casualties and at least 595 people have been wounded across the country.According to Aljazeera, fighter jets were witnessed across various parts of Khartoum, seemingly targeting RSF locations using airstrikes.