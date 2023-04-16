Suspected Cyberattack Strands Thousands at Ben-Gurion Airport

Islam Times - A suspected cyberattack on Sunday disrupted the border control system at Israeli regime's Ben-Gurion Airport, local media reported.

A suspected cyberattack, which on Sunday disrupted the border control system at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport, turned out to be a computer malfunction.The malfunction prevented thousands of passengers from being able to arrive or exit occupied territories of Palestine under the control of Israeli regime as the computer system could not read their passports, the Jewish Press website reported.The incident came as many Zionists continue to return to the occupied lands after spending the Passover holiday abroad.Video posted to social media showed passengers waiting in long lines due to the breakdown of the automatic passport readers.