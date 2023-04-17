0
Monday 17 April 2023 - 05:36

26 Civilians Martyred in ISIL Terrorist Attack in Syria

Story Code : 1052858
A source in Hama Police Command said that ISIL terrorists attacked a group of citizens in Duizen village in the eastern suburb of Hama while they were collecting truffles, killing 26 of them, Syrian official news agency- SANA reported. 

Also, previously on the 17th of last February, 53 citizens were martyred while they were collecting truffles by ISIL terrorists southeast of al-Sukhna city in Homs countryside.

Despite their defeat in Syria in March 2019, the ISIL's sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks both in Syria and Iraq where they once held territories.
