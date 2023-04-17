G7 Foreign Ministers Meet in Japan Focusing on Ukraine and China

Islam Times - The meeting of G7 foreign ministers is being held in Japan on various issues, including the Ukraine war and climate change.

The Group of Seven foreign ministers gathered on Sunday for a three-day meeting to discuss the challenges posed by Russia's war in Ukraine and China's growing global influence, after arriving in the resort town of Karuizawa in central Japan on a bullet train.The foreign ministers' discussions that will set the stage for a leaders' summit in Hiroshima next month.There is no shortage of challenges to discuss, but recent regional events are likely to sharpen the focus on Asia.The meeting comes days after China concluded major military drills around self-ruled Taiwan, and after North Korea launched what it said was a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.Host Japan is keen to ensure regional challenges top the agenda, and will emphasise its belief that Russia's military operation in Ukraine heightens the need for vigilance in Asia."Japan's basic position on Ukraine is that the security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific cannot be discussed separately," a Japanese government official said ahead of the talks.Group 7 includes the countries of Japan, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States.