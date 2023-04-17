0
Monday 17 April 2023 - 05:46

Yemen Launches Third Phase of “Ramadan Exchange Deal”

Story Code : 1052862
Yemen Launches Third Phase of “Ramadan Exchange Deal”
Negotiations took place recently between Sanaa and a Saudi delegation with Omani mediation. Muhammad Abdul Salam, the head of the Yemeni delegation negotiating on behalf of the Sana’a government, described the talks as “very difficult and intensive consultations” that involved discussions of humanitarian, military, and political issues.

However, the head of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen, Mahdi Al-Mashat, confirmed that the discussions with the Saudi delegation, in the presence of the Omani mediator, “were positive.” He also welcomed the return of the prisoners to Yemen and called for the release of all prisoners.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
16 April 2023
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
16 April 2023
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
15 April 2023
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
15 April 2023
Ukraine to Receive Financial Assistance from IMF
Ukraine to Receive Financial Assistance from IMF
15 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei’s View on Palestine; Israel Wants to Leave Sooner…
Ayatollah Khamenei’s View on Palestine; Israel Wants to Leave Sooner…
15 April 2023
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression
14 April 2023
Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate
Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate
14 April 2023
Resistance Axis Stresses on Struggle until Liberating Palestine
Resistance Axis Stresses on Struggle until Liberating Palestine
14 April 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: West Bank is Al-Quds’ Shield, Resistance in Palestine must Be Supported
Sayyed Nasrallah: West Bank is Al-Quds’ Shield, Resistance in Palestine must Be Supported
14 April 2023
Iranian Spokesman Highlights Shift in Balance of Power in Favor of Palestine
Iranian Spokesman Highlights Shift in Balance of Power in Favor of Palestine
14 April 2023
‘Israeli’ Intelligence: War Nearer than Calmness
‘Israeli’ Intelligence: War Nearer than Calmness
14 April 2023