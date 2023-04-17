Yemen Launches Third Phase of “Ramadan Exchange Deal”
Negotiations took place recently between Sanaa and a Saudi delegation with Omani mediation. Muhammad Abdul Salam, the head of the Yemeni delegation negotiating on behalf of the Sana’a government, described the talks as “very difficult and intensive consultations” that involved discussions of humanitarian, military, and political issues.
However, the head of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen, Mahdi Al-Mashat, confirmed that the discussions with the Saudi delegation, in the presence of the Omani mediator, “were positive.” He also welcomed the return of the prisoners to Yemen and called for the release of all prisoners.