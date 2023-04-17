Ayatollah Khamenei Underlines US Failure in Harming Iran Through Invasion of Iraq, Afghanistan

Islam Times - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on the country's armed forces to keep up enhancing their military power in order to thwart enemy's incessant threats, and underscored that the US waged two wars against Iraq and Afghanistan to harm Iran, but failed to no avail.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the top commanders and officials of the Iranian Armed Forces on Sunday.He described the armed forces as the “strong fences safeguarding the country and the nation”, adding that such an important position “brings along heavy responsibilities".The Leader voiced his satisfaction with the continuous progress in the Iranian Armed Forces over the years and described as “absolutely necessary” the readiness of the country's armed forces for deterring enemies and their vigilance against the behind-the-scene plotters.The Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces urged the military to step up its efforts to develop its capabilities, stressing, “Never be satisfied with any level of strength and progress and keep moving forward non-stop.”“Threats never go away completely, so you need to build as much preparedness as you can,” he stated.“Arrogant powers wages a conflict from behind the scenes wherever it sees benefits," the Supreme Leader said, adding, “Paying close attention to the enemy's five- or ten-year schemes is necessary, but mid- and long-term plots should be considered and monitored.”Touching upon the two wars the United Sates started in the east and west of Iran about two decades ago, Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “Americans had interests in Iraq and Afghanistan, but their ultimate goal was the Islamic Iran, and, due to the solid foundations of the Islamic Revolution, they failed in the cases and their ultimate goal."He stressed that the enemy is "vincible" despite all its seemingly robust calculations and grandeur.“Therefore, the enemy can be defeated with all his seemingly solid calculations and military power,” the Leader said.He further pointed to the political chaos currently unfolding in the Israeli regime, noting such developments are examples of those defeats.Ayatollah Khamenei stated it was imperative not to underestimate the enemy, adding, “At no stage should one ignore the enemy's machinations and plans.”The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.Iranian officials have warned that any mistake by the US and Israel will be met with Tehran's crushing and decisive response. They say Washington and Tel Aviv are well aware of Tehran’s capabilities and capacities, and caution that Tehran does not compromise or joke with its national security.Military officials say the military power of Iran is strong, extraordinary and deterrent despite enemy sanctions and pressures, and hail the country's defense sector for its remarkable developments in the recent decades. They stress that the Iranian Armed Forces’ deterrent power dissuades the United States and Israel from implementing its threats against the country.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.