Monday 17 April 2023 - 06:55

Senior Commander: 40 Different Jet Fighters to Perform Aerial Maneuvers on National Army Day

Brig. Gen. Vahedi stated that this year's parade is different compared to previous years, noting that 40 types of indigenous and non-indigenous warplanes will perform maneuvers during the military parades over the sky of the capital.

The military aircraft will include Saeqeh (Thunderbolt), Kowsar, F-7, F-14, F-4, MiG-29 and Sukhoi fighter jets and bombers, the top commander added.

He emphasized that improving the specialized knowledge of pilots, especially young pilots, evaluating the level of readiness of air operational units, and ensuring the preservation and protection of Iran's air borders are among the other predetermined goals of this aerial parade.

Iran celebrates its National Army Day with large-scale military parades across the country, showcasing its latest achievements in the defense sector. Units of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army’s Ground Forces, Navy, Air Force and Khatam Al-Anbiya Air Defense Base took part in the nationwide parades.

The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.
