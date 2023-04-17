0
Monday 17 April 2023 - 06:57

Trump: US Dollar Will Soon No Longer Be 'World's Standard'

Story Code : 1052878
Trump: US Dollar Will Soon No Longer Be
"Our currency is crashing, and will soon no longer be the world's standard, which will be our greatest defeat in 200 years," Trump said, Sputnik reported.

The collapse of the US dollar would be "unthinkable" just a few years ago, Trump said.

The US dollar has depreciated since October 2022 but remains stronger than it has been since 2000, the International Monetary Fund said earlier this week.

World Bank President David Malpass said earlier this month that the US dollar's dominance is under question by competitors such as blockchain technology and the Chinese yuan.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
17 April 2023
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
17 April 2023
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
17 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
16 April 2023
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
16 April 2023
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
16 April 2023
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
15 April 2023
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
15 April 2023
Ukraine to Receive Financial Assistance from IMF
Ukraine to Receive Financial Assistance from IMF
15 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei’s View on Palestine; Israel Wants to Leave Sooner…
Ayatollah Khamenei’s View on Palestine; Israel Wants to Leave Sooner…
15 April 2023
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression
14 April 2023
Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate
Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate
14 April 2023