Dozens of Israeli Websites Targeted by Pro-Palestine Hacker Groups in 48 Hours

According to a report published by the Hebrew-language Israel Hayom newspaper, the hackers brought down at least 60 Israeli websites over the past two days, and the cyber attacks, which took place on an unprecedented scale, caused widespread disruption across the occupied territories.The report added that apart from Israeli banks, which came under cyber attacks on Quds Day, the websites of international ride-hailing service Yango and the private College of Law and Business in Ramat Gan were among those affected.Information technology specialists and experts emphasize that the methods used for the hacking were significantly more advanced than those employed in previous years.The Israel Hayom further noted that the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, during which websites are targeted by overwhelming their servers with too many requests to connect, have made many of the websites unavailable, with hackers asserting they managed to take over a number of servers and take control of computers at two water supply monitoring systems.There have also been reports of intrusion into CCTV systems of several sensitive Israeli facilities, with anti-Zionist slogans and sentences in condemnation of the occupation of Palestinian lands showing on many Israeli websites.The Yedioth Ahronoth daily newspaper also reported that Anonymous Sudan hacker group has claimed responsibility for cyber attacks on the websites of Israeli banks, including Benleumi Bank, Discount Bank, and Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank.Every year on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, worldwide rallies are held to commemorate the Palestinian people’s resistance against Israel and their struggle to liberate their territories, which Israel has occupied for decades.The annual event is seen as an opportunity for freedom-seeking people across the world, regardless of faith, to voice their support for the Palestinian cause and vent their anger against the apartheid regime in Tel Aviv.Since the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the Israeli regime has imposed strict restrictions on the entry and exit of Palestinians to and from the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Amid heightened tensions with Palestinian worshipers, Israeli settlers also went ahead with their frequent incursions and provocative rituals at the holy site.On April 6, at least 30 rockets were launched from Southern Lebanon into the Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation against the Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa. Resistance fighters based in Gaza also fired several rockets toward the occupied territories.Palestinian sources said the regime’s Iron Dome failed to intercept most of the retaliatory rockets. Following the rocket attack, Israeli warplanes hit targets inside Gaza and positions of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Lebanon.