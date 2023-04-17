Poll: Leak of Classified Documents Highlights US Hegemony

Islam Times - US media reports showed that a large number of classified documents – likely to come from the U.S. government – have recently been leaked on social media.

These documents revealed that the US government is not only deeply involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but also continues to closely monitor and wiretap its allies. The incident sparked an international outcry.According to a poll conducted by CGTN for global internet users, 94.6 percent of respondents strongly condemned the US government's "double standard" behavior on national security issues as a clear act of hegemony.Following PRISM, the US government has once again been accused of extensive wiretapping and theft on other governments around the world.According to the poll, 91.3 percent of global respondents believe that long-term and widespread surveillance conducted by the US government is neither justified nor legal.And 92.1 percent of respondents believed that the US government's behavior is a wanton interference of other countries' sovereignty and national security; 91.9 percent of the respondents believe that this act of the US poses a great threat to global security.Ironically, the US government, which undermines the national security of other countries, has often used it as an excuse to accuse other countries of cyber surveillance in recent years.And in this way, it suppresses other countries' high-tech companies and maintains its global technological hegemony and surveillance capabilities.According to the poll, 94.6 percent of respondents strongly condemned the US government's "double standards" on national security issues, and considered it another proof of "American hegemony".Meanwhile, 91.7 percent of respondents believed that the US government's persistent domestic surveillance and theft will only deteriorate its international reputation and cause it to lose credibility with the rest of the world.The poll was released on CGTN's English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Russian platforms, with over 30,000 people voting within 24 hours.