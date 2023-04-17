Son of Ousted Iranian Shah Reza Pahlavi To Visit ’Israel’ For Talks with Officials

Islam Times - Reza Pahlavi, the oldest son of the former Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who escaped Iran during the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will reportedly be visiting the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories to commemorate the so-called ‘Holocaust Remembrance Day,’ according to ‘Israeli’ i24NEWS.

In a statement on his official Twitter page, Pahlavi alleged that he will be visiting the Zionist entity to "deliver a message of friendship from the Iranian people."Back in September, during an interview with i24NEWS, he called on the West to overthrow Iran. "Resources should be allocated to support the Iranian people to get rid of this regime," Pahlavi said in the interview.He further proposed covert tactics of using dissident elements in Iranian communities to destabilize Iran rather than employing direct military intervention.