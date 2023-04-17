Son of Ousted Iranian Shah Reza Pahlavi To Visit ’Israel’ For Talks with Officials
Story Code : 1053034
In a statement on his official Twitter page, Pahlavi alleged that he will be visiting the Zionist entity to "deliver a message of friendship from the Iranian people."
Back in September, during an interview with i24NEWS, he called on the West to overthrow Iran. "Resources should be allocated to support the Iranian people to get rid of this regime," Pahlavi said in the interview.
He further proposed covert tactics of using dissident elements in Iranian communities to destabilize Iran rather than employing direct military intervention.