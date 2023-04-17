0
Monday 17 April 2023 - 22:25

US Still A Power but No Longer A Superpower: Tehran

Story Code : 1053035
US Still A Power but No Longer A Superpower: Tehran
Kanaani made the remarks addressing his press conference on Monday.

Referring to the recent developments between Iran and Saudi Arabia, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a country that has many capacities and has always been one of the influential members in regional and international developments due to its undeniable role in regional equations.

We do not tie relations with the world to the JCPOA, the spokesman stressed.

He noted that Iran will not limit its foreign relations to a specific region or a specific bloc.

Commenting on the issue of Afghanistan, Kanaani said that Iran’s policy regarding Afghanistan is not ambiguous and contradictory.

He emphasized that Iran supports peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Among Iran's approaches with regard to Afghanistan's issue are opposition to the presence of foreign actors under various pretexts and the use of different tools, including terrorism, and opposition to foreign intervention in this country, he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
17 April 2023
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
17 April 2023
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
17 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
16 April 2023
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
16 April 2023
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
16 April 2023
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
15 April 2023
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
15 April 2023
Ukraine to Receive Financial Assistance from IMF
Ukraine to Receive Financial Assistance from IMF
15 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei’s View on Palestine; Israel Wants to Leave Sooner…
Ayatollah Khamenei’s View on Palestine; Israel Wants to Leave Sooner…
15 April 2023
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression
14 April 2023
Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate
Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate
14 April 2023