0
Monday 17 April 2023 - 22:27

‘Israeli’ Regime Meddling in Sudan’s Conflict: Ynet

Story Code : 1053037
‘Israeli’ Regime Meddling in Sudan’s Conflict: Ynet
The ‘Israeli’ foreign ministry has been involved in “mediation talks” between the Sudanese military and the country’s powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF], which are battling for full control of Sudan, the ‘Israeli’ daily Yediot Aharonot reported on Sunday, citing unnamed Zionist officials.

The sounds of gunfire, heavy artillery, and blasts reverberated across Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, and other major cities for a second day on Sunday.

Scores of civilians have been killed in the violence that broke out after months of simmering tensions between the military and the RSF.

Sudan agreed to normalize its relations with the Tel Aviv regime under a 2020 deal brokered by then-US president Donald Trump known as the “Abraham Accords,” which saw the United Arab Emirates [UAE], Bahrain and Morocco also establish diplomatic ties with the occupying regime.

The move drew anger and outrage across the Muslim country. Thousands of Sudanese people and activists, along with some political factions, took to the streets to condemn the contentious agreement as a brazen betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

The Zionist spy agency Mossad has claimed that the conflict in Sudan is an internal matter and would not impact the normalization process with Tel Aviv.

Sudanese military leaders, who seized power in a coup in 2021, have been in favor of normalizing ties with the ‘Israeli’ regime, raising speculation that the Tel Aviv regime helped engineer the coup to install a friendly government in Khartoum.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
17 April 2023
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
17 April 2023
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
17 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
16 April 2023
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
16 April 2023
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
16 April 2023
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
15 April 2023
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
15 April 2023
Ukraine to Receive Financial Assistance from IMF
Ukraine to Receive Financial Assistance from IMF
15 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei’s View on Palestine; Israel Wants to Leave Sooner…
Ayatollah Khamenei’s View on Palestine; Israel Wants to Leave Sooner…
15 April 2023
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression
14 April 2023
Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate
Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate
14 April 2023