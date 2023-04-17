0
Monday 17 April 2023 - 22:32

Iranian Officers Receive Jail Sentences for Downing Ukrainian Plane In 2020

The news service of Iran’s judiciary said late on Sunday that the verdict was announced after making full examination of the case and holding 20 court sessions.

According to the report, the trail has been one of the most complicated judicial procedures in Iran in recent years.

The suspects in the case were military officers working at an Iranian defense system command when the plane was shot down in January 2020.

Based on the ruling issued on Sunday, an unidentified first defendant in the case received a 13-year prison sentence. The military officer, who had served as commander of the missile operation when the downing happened, had considered the Ukrainian plane to be a cruise missile and decided to shoot it down without permission from superior authorities in the aviation command.

Other suspects in the case received jail sentences of up to three years.

The court said the verdicts can be appealed within the next 20 days.

Ukraine's passenger plane was reportedly moving very close to a sensitive military location belonging to the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] when it crashed shortly after taking off from IKA on January 8, 2020. All 176 aboard the plane were killed.
