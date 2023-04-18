0
Tuesday 18 April 2023 - 10:43

Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran

Story Code : 1053129
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
“Our army is equipped with the most advanced and developed technologies,” the Iranian president said, adding that this army stands by the people in all occasions and it is the strong shield against the enemies of the Islamic Revolution.

Stressing that the Iranian Army protects the country’s border and defends its security and peace, Raisi raised the Iranian Army’s message to foreign forces, namely the US forces, by advising them to leave the region as soon as possible.

“The foreign forces threaten the regional countries’ security, and everybody sees how the Islamic Revolution Guard defended the unity and security of the regional countries,” the Iranian chief executive also noted.

Raisi further warned Iran’s enemies, especially the Zionist entity, telling them they must learn that the smallest action against his country will be faced by destroying Haifa and Tel Aviv.

Iran’s National Army Day, which is celebrated annually on April 18, was established by the founder of the Islamic Revolution, late Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1979.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
18 April 2023
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
18 April 2023
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
18 April 2023
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
17 April 2023
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
17 April 2023
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
17 April 2023
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
17 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
16 April 2023
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
16 April 2023
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
16 April 2023
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
15 April 2023
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
15 April 2023