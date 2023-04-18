Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’

Islam Times - An Indonesian hacker group carried out a massive cyber-attack against a number of ‘Israeli’ websites, including those of the Zionist entity’s so-called ministries of foreign affairs, education and health.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that the group, calling itself VulzSecTeam, announced on Monday that it had managed to break into the websites of the ‘Israeli’ education, health and foreign ministries, as well as ‘Israel’ police and bus and train companies in recent days, and took them down.On Sunday, VulzSecTeam published data from ‘Israeli’ gas stations, bus stations, and flights via its Telegram channel.The group also hacked into ‘Israeli’ residence security cameras which were connected to the Internet.The developments come only a few days after pro-Palestinian hackers knocked offline the websites of dozens of prominent ‘Israeli’ companies and institutions in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people on the occasion of International Quds Day and to condemn heinous crimes committed by the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime against the oppressed nation.According to a report published by the Hebrew-language ‘Israel’ Hayom newspaper, the hackers brought down at least 60 ‘Israeli’ websites within 48 hours, and the cyber-attacks, which took place on an unprecedented scale, caused widespread disruption across the occupied territories.The report added that apart from ‘Israeli’ banks, which came under cyber-attacks on Quds Day, the websites of international ride-hailing service Yango and the private College of Law and Business in Ramat Gan were among those affected.Information technology specialists and experts emphasize that the methods used for the hacking were significantly more advanced than those employed in previous years.The ‘Israel’ Hayom further noted that the Distributed Denial of Service [DDoS] attacks, during which websites are targeted by overwhelming their servers with too many requests to connect, have made many of the websites unavailable, with hackers asserting they managed to take over a number of servers and take control of computers at two water supply monitoring systems.