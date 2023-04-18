Iran’s Army Equipment Suited for Modern Wars: Commander

Islam Times - The Iranian Army Ground Force has developed new technologies and equipment appropriate for the contemporary and possible future wars, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said.

The Army has been furnished with new weaponry, equipment and technologies that are necessary for fighting the contemporary wars and appropriate for the possible wars of future, he added.

Pointing to the volatile nature of threats and the possibility of escalation of threats against Iran in future, the Army chief stressed the need to prepare the military forces for any threat.

The general noted that the fundamental changes introduced to the Iranian Armed Forces apply to strategies, tactics, trainings and relations.

The Iranian Armed Forces are now able to fight off any power intending to violate the country’s territories, commit an act of aggression or upset the balance of power, Mousavi underlined.

In a meeting with a group of top military commanders in Tehran on Sunday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian Armed Forces to keep enhancing their preparedness in all areas and do not cease making progress because the threats of the enemies will never fade away.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of military parades, held in Tehran on Tuesday to mark the National Army Day, Major General Mousavi said the Army Ground Force “has molted” and developed new capabilities in various spheres.