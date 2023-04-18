0
Tuesday 18 April 2023 - 22:56

Iran’s Army Equipment Suited for Modern Wars: Commander

Story Code : 1053212
Iran’s Army Equipment Suited for Modern Wars: Commander
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of military parades, held in Tehran on Tuesday to mark the National Army Day, Major General Mousavi said the Army Ground Force “has molted” and developed new capabilities in various spheres.
 
The Army has been furnished with new weaponry, equipment and technologies that are necessary for fighting the contemporary wars and appropriate for the possible wars of future, he added.
 
Pointing to the volatile nature of threats and the possibility of escalation of threats against Iran in future, the Army chief stressed the need to prepare the military forces for any threat.
 
The general noted that the fundamental changes introduced to the Iranian Armed Forces apply to strategies, tactics, trainings and relations.
 
The Iranian Armed Forces are now able to fight off any power intending to violate the country’s territories, commit an act of aggression or upset the balance of power, Mousavi underlined.
 
In a meeting with a group of top military commanders in Tehran on Sunday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian Armed Forces to keep enhancing their preparedness in all areas and do not cease making progress because the threats of the enemies will never fade away.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
18 April 2023
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
18 April 2023
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
18 April 2023
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
17 April 2023
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
17 April 2023
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
17 April 2023
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
17 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
16 April 2023
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
16 April 2023
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
16 April 2023
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
15 April 2023
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
15 April 2023