Tuesday 18 April 2023 - 22:58

China Says Ready to Facilitate Palestine, “Israel” Talks

Story Code : 1053213
China Says Ready to Facilitate Palestine, “Israel” Talks
Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang has told his counterparts from Palestine and the “Israeli” entity that China is ready to broker talks between them in Beijing’s latest move to emerge as a regional mediator following its role in helping Iran and Saudi Arabia reestablish ties after several years.
 
Qin held separate phone calls with Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki, and his “Israeli” counterpart, Eli Cohen, during which he spoke about “steps to resume ‘peace’ talks”, telling the former that China was “willing to play an active role in this regard” and conveying to the latter that “China is ready to provide convenience for this”.
 
“China encourages both ‘Israel’ and Palestine to show political courage and take steps to resume ‘peace’ talks, and China is ready to provide convenience for this,” Qin, who is also state councilor, said Monday, according to the official news agency, Xinhua.
 
“All parties should maintain calm and restraint, and stop excessive and provocative words and deeds,” Qin told Cohen, adding that the “…fundamental way out is to resume peace talks and implement the ‘two-state solution’.”
 
Qin told Maliki China “supports the strategic autonomy of Middle Eastern countries”, adding that China is willing to continue to make contributions to peace and stability in the Middle East.
 
“Israeli”-Palestinian negotiations have been stalled since 2014 and this month has witnessed renewed violence and deaths in the region, heightening tension even as Tel Aviv grapples with large-scale anti-government protests.
 
Qin reiterated to Maliki that China is highly concerned about the recent intensification of the Palestinian-“Israeli” conflict and the escalation of tensions.
 
China, he said, has urged the “UN Security Council to hold consultations and communicate closely with the international community to try to cool down the situation”.
