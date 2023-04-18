Saudi Top Diplomat Heads to Syria for First Visit Since War
Story Code : 1053215
"Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is arriving at Damascus international airport today on an official visit to Syria," the ministry said in a statement.
It said the Saudi minister was due to arrive in the afternoon.
The visit comes less than a week after Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited Saudi Arabia, also on the first such visit since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011.
In a meeting, Mekdad and his Saudi counterpart discussed "the necessary steps" to end Damascus's isolation, according to a Saudi statement issued on Wednesday.
Over the past few months there has been increasing Arab engagement with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Also last week, Arab countries gathered in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss ending Syria's long spell in the diplomatic wilderness, as regional relations shift following a decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume ties.