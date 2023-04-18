0
Tuesday 18 April 2023 - 23:04

Saudi Top Diplomat Heads to Syria for First Visit Since War

Story Code : 1053215
Saudi Top Diplomat Heads to Syria for First Visit Since War
"Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is arriving at Damascus international airport today on an official visit to Syria," the ministry said in a statement.
 
It said the Saudi minister was due to arrive in the afternoon.
 
The visit comes less than a week after Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited Saudi Arabia, also on the first such visit since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011.
 
In a meeting, Mekdad and his Saudi counterpart discussed "the necessary steps" to end Damascus's isolation, according to a Saudi statement issued on Wednesday.
 
Over the past few months there has been increasing Arab engagement with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
 
Also last week, Arab countries gathered in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss ending Syria's long spell in the diplomatic wilderness, as regional relations shift following a decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume ties.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
18 April 2023
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
18 April 2023
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
18 April 2023
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
17 April 2023
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
17 April 2023
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
17 April 2023
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
17 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
16 April 2023
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
16 April 2023
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
16 April 2023
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
15 April 2023
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
15 April 2023