Tuesday 18 April 2023 - 23:44

Iran Anchor of Regional Stability, Security: IRGC Chief

Story Code : 1053218
Iran Anchor of Regional Stability, Security: IRGC Chief
Major General Salami made the remarks on Tuesday on the sidelines of the ceremony near Tehran to mark Iran's Army Day.
 
"We wish nothing but security and peace for the states of the region and in fact the message of today’s military parade for the neighboring countries was that we support the Muslim nations and do not leave them alone in difficult situations." he said.
 
Iran has always lived in peace and tranquility with its neighboring states, said the commander.
 
General Salami underlined that Iran’s distinguished situation in the West Asia region and its unique defense power makes it the anchor of stability and security in the region.
