Wednesday 19 April 2023 - 02:18

China Expected to Have 1,500 Nuclear Warheads by 2035: NATO Chief

“In the longer term, we need to re-think and adapt our approach to a more dangerous and competitive world. And this means engaging with China, which is estimated to have 1,500 warheads by 2035,” he told an arms control conference in Washington.

“As a global power, China has global responsibilities. And Beijing too would benefit from the increased transparency, predictability and security of arms control agreements,” he said. “NATO is a unique platform where we engage with China and the wider international community for our mutual benefit.”
