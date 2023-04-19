0
Wednesday 19 April 2023 - 02:20

Lebanon Postpones Municipal Elections

Story Code : 1053251
Lebanon Postpones Municipal Elections
The delay comes as Lebanon’s economy and infrastructure continue to crumble, with legislators in the deeply divided parliament unable to reach a settlement to end a presidential vacuum for almost six months.

Lebanon has also been without a fully functioning government for nearly a year as Prime Minister Najib Mikati is heading a caretaker Cabinet with limited functions. The country has also been in a severe economic crisis since late 2019, with three-quarters of the population now living in poverty.

Lebanon’s municipality elections were originally slated for May 2022 but were postponed for a year because they coincided with parliamentary elections.

Earlier this month, caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, whose ministry oversees elections, said that Lebanon was ready to hold timely municipality elections, and that he had secured funding from the European Union and the United Nations to ease the burden on the country’s shoestring budget.

Both the EU and the UN have urged the crisis-hit country to hold elections on time.

However, legislators have yet to pass a draft law that would secure an advance to the Interior Ministry.

Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab said in a parliamentary committee session on funding that holding the vote on time would be “impossible” and added that Mawlawi’s representative had told lawmakers they could not secure the funds despite the interior minister’s claims.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
18 April 2023
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
18 April 2023
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
18 April 2023
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
17 April 2023
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
17 April 2023
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
17 April 2023
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
17 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
16 April 2023
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
16 April 2023
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
16 April 2023
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
15 April 2023
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
15 April 2023