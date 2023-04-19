0
Wednesday 19 April 2023 - 02:23

Bangladesh to Ditch Dollar over Anti-Russia Sanctions

Story Code : 1053254
Bangladesh to Ditch Dollar over Anti-Russia Sanctions
The decision of Bangladesh came following last week’s negotiations between senior officials of the two countries, according to which, it was agreed to pay the statements in China Yuan.

Bangladesh owes the equivalent of $10 million to Russia for the installations at the power plant.

“We could not do payments to US dollar due to the sanctions imposed against the Russian banks,” a senior official at Bangladesh Ministry of Finance said.

The official went on to say that Russia requested to settle the payments in its unit of currency i.e. ruble but it was impossible, so, it was decided to select the Chinese Yuan instead.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
18 April 2023
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
18 April 2023
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
18 April 2023
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
17 April 2023
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
17 April 2023
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
17 April 2023
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
17 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
16 April 2023
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
16 April 2023
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
16 April 2023
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
15 April 2023
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
15 April 2023