Wednesday 19 April 2023 - 09:55

Assad Discusses with Saudi FM Bilateral Relations, Arab And International Files

Story Code : 1053310
The bilateral cooperation was present in the talks in the interest of the two peoples and countries.

The minister conveyed to al-Assad greeting of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and ‏crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Al-Assad, for his part, sent his greetings to King Salman and his son MBS, and the brotherly Saudi people, stressing that the brotherhood that unites the Arabs remains the deepest of the bonds binding the Arab countries.

Assad further underlined that sound relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia are the natural state that should be, adding that these relations do not only constitute an interest for the two countries, but also reflect an Arab and regional interest.

The Syrian president attached great importance of the role of brotherly Arabs for several reasons, among which is supporting the Syrian people, liberating all the Syrian territories, stabilizing the situation, and overcoming the consequences of the war on Syria.

Assad considered that changing dynamics in the world entails the cooperation among Arab countries in this phase to invest such changes for the interest of people in all Arab countries.

Meanwhile, the Saudi minister voiced his country’s confidence in the ability of Syria and its people to overcome all the war impacts and to achieve the sustainable development, stressing that Saudi Arabia stands by Syria and supports it to preserve its territorial integrity and restore stability and security, along with creating an environment conducive to the return of refugees and displaced persons.

The upcoming stage necessitates the return of sound relations between Syria and the Arab States, in addition to the Arab and regional role of Syria to be better than before, bin Farhan noted.
