Wednesday 19 April 2023 - 21:40

‘Encircled by Fire’: ‘Israel’ Fears Another Front After the Saudi-Iranian-Yemeni Deal

Story Code : 1053404
In a piece for Hebrew Walla! news website, Yehoshua Kalisky wrote: “The Chinese-brokered deal signed last month between the representatives of Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore the diplomatic ties cut since 2016, is for Iran a political achievement added to the series of its latest achievements.”

“When we analyze the repercussions of the Saudi-Iranian deal on ‘Israel’, we must take into account the Ansarullah group,” according to Kalisky.

The author expressed fears that Yemen is a base for launching ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and offensive aircraft that aim at Saudi Arabia and Gulf states by displaying its capabilities regarding the influential technology, control, and the timing.

Kalisky further pointed to the scenario of a possible Iranian response to attacking any resistance targets, which, according to him, might be answered by targeting strategic ‘Israeli’ facilities, the Eilat Airport and its surrounding, oil facilities, airports in the region, or an ‘Israeli’-owned ship on the Red Sea, which would deal a blow to the ‘Israeli’ business with India and the Far East countries.

The writer concluded that in case of such scenario, ‘Israel’ will find itself inside an armed circle that is hard to be discovered and intercepted, and which is of a major destructive power. This circle will include the Ansarullah from the south, Iran’s allies from the east in Iraq, Hezbollah from the north, and Hamas and the Islamic Jihad from the Gaza Strip from the west, Kalisky added.
