Wednesday 19 April 2023 - 21:46

Iran Navy Puts Homegrown Anti-Submarine Drones into Op.

In an interview with Iranian news agency, Gen. Irani said the drone uses a homegrown sonar system and other domestically-developed equipment to stalk and hunt submarines.

The new unmanned aerial vehicle is currently in service in the Iranian Navy, he added.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army units unveiled a broad range of advanced gear such as homegrown missiles, tanks, armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, radar systems and air defense missile systems in a military parade marking the National Army Day.

Back in mid-July, Iran's Navy upgraded its force by incorporating a special division tasked with transporting and operating various drones.

The first drone carrier division of Iran's Navy, which is comprised of different surface and subsurface units, was unveiled in a ceremony in the international waters of the Indian Ocean.

The division is capable of carrying various combat, surveillance, and suicide drones and has joined the country's southern fleet.
