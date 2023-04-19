0
Wednesday 19 April 2023 - 21:47

Syria, Tunisia Issue Joint Statement on Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Story Code : 1053410
Syria, Tunisia Issue Joint Statement on Strengthening Bilateral Relations
Following an extensive discussion session that included both delegations, the two countries issued a joint statement emphasizing the need to preserve Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They called for regional and international efforts to accelerate the process of reaching a political solution to the crisis and restoring Syria's full sovereignty over all its lands.

The statement emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral ties and uphold the values of solidarity and synergy in the face of growing regional and international challenges.

The statement also praised Tunisia's humanitarian aid to support relief efforts in Syria after a devastating earthquake struck the north of the country.

Al-Miqdad also met with Tunisian President Qais Saeed, and the two countries expressed their desire to further strengthen fraternal ties and cooperation to serve their common interests.

The foreign ministers of both countries held a bilateral meeting to discuss the reality of bilateral cooperation relations and ways to raise them to the desired level.

The statement added that the two sides agreed to intensify communication, resume economic cooperation, enhance cooperation in the consular and humanitarian field, and work together to combat terrorism, organized crime, and human trafficking networks.

The joint statement also expressed Tunisia's support for the return of Syria to its Arab surroundings and the restoration of its role in the League of Arab States. The Tunisian side affirmed its solidarity with Syria in the face of Israeli occupation attacks on its lands and supported its legitimate right to recover the occupied Golan and impose its sovereignty over all of its occupied lands. Both countries condemned the systematic Israeli attacks and desecration of sanctities, especially in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and supported the struggle of the brotherly Palestinian people to restore their legitimate and inalienable rights, and the establishment of an independent sovereign state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The statement stressed the need for concerted Arab efforts to confront the common challenges facing the region in light of current regional and international transformations.
