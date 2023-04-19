0
Wednesday 19 April 2023 - 21:55

Al-Sudani: Threatening Neighbors from Iraqi Soil Considered Terrorism

Story Code : 1053414
Al-Sudani: Threatening Neighbors from Iraqi Soil Considered Terrorism
In an interview with the local Iraqi media, about the various attacks of the Turkish army inside the Iraqi territory, Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani said that the bombing of Iraqi lands comes in "violation of the sovereignty" of his country, and emphasized once again that the Iraqi constitution clearly prohibits the use of the territory of the country to attack its neighbors and Iraq is not should not be a base for any group to threaten the security of neighboring countries.

Referring to the history of his country since 2003, the Iraqi Prime Minister said that "The fight against terrorism caused us to lose focus and control over our borders and this caused the emergence and presence of armed groups that took advantage of this situation and jeopardized the security of neighboring countries, especially Turkey."

"Now it is the time to control our borders and prevent such groups from infiltrating the borders. If those (armed groups) who are currently in Iraq, are present as refugees, they  must remain refugees and are not allowed to establish garrisons and have armed activities", he stressed. 

Stressing the necessity of dialogue with Turkey to coordinate and regulate relations in this regard, Al-Sudani stated that Turkey's interest requires that it has good relations with Iraq, and that is the case with Iraq as well.

"We will oppose any armed group that threatens neighboring countries by using Iraqi lands in accordance with the law and based on our powers and international agreements, and every refugee in Iraq must be subject to Iraqi laws and international conditions", he further pointed out. 

Pointing out that the armed group of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has been present in the camps since the 1980s and the identity of its members is known, he added, "We must protect the borders so that the refugee camps do not turn into barracks."

"Definitely, (these) will be included among the terrorist acts that affect the security of the neighbors," the Iraqi premier concluded. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
Mexican President Accuses Pentagon of Spying After WP Report
Mexican President Accuses Pentagon of Spying After WP Report
19 April 2023
UN Concerned About American Spying on Its Chief
UN Concerned About American Spying on Its Chief
19 April 2023
Palestinian Prisoner’s Day: How I Survived A Decade in ‘Israeli’ Prison
Palestinian Prisoner’s Day: How I Survived A Decade in ‘Israeli’ Prison
By Ameer Makhoul
19 April 2023
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
18 April 2023
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
18 April 2023
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
18 April 2023
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
18 April 2023
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
17 April 2023
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
17 April 2023
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
17 April 2023
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
17 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
16 April 2023