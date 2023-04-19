0
Wednesday 19 April 2023 - 21:56

US Announces New Sanctions against Iran

Story Code : 1053415
US Announces New Sanctions against Iran
"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated one individual and six entities in a sanctions evasion network that has facilitated Iran’s procurement of electronic components for its destabilizing military programs, including those used in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)," a statement on the Treasury website said on Wednesday.

The statement added, "Particularly, this action targets the head of US-designated Iran’s Pardazan System Namad Arman (PASNA), and the entity’s Iran-, Malaysia-, Hong Kong-, and PRC-based front companies and suppliers that have enabled PASNA’s procurement of goods and technology. This action also updates the OFAC Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List) entry for PASNA to include an alias and the names of two fictitious companies used by PASNA in its procurement efforts."  

Sanctions imposed by the US on Iran and other countries have not only failed to achieve its foreign policy objectives but have also caused significant harm to civilians, says an American think tank.

The sanctions came amid US accusations that the Islamic Republic provided Russia with drones to be used by Moscow against Ukraine.

The Islamic Republic has, on repeated occasions, roundly rejected Washington's allegations, saying it has not sold any weapons and drones to be used in the war against Ukraine.

Tehran has announced its opposition to the Ukraine war and has called on the warring sides for dialogue to end the war immediately.
