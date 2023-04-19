Germany: Patriots Delivered to Kyiv

Islam Times - Germany has delivered a Patriot defense system to Ukraine, according to an official German government website.

The list includes, in particular, the Patriot system, 16 Zetros trucks (a total of 76 have already been delivered), and two border protection vehicles (122 units have been sent).The Patriot system is used to combat enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, DW reported.The US and Germany each agreed to provide Kyiv with one of the systems.German press agency cited a German military source as saying that Ukrainian soldiers received training from Germany and the US in a NATO country where joint drills were held.