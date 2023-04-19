0
Wednesday 19 April 2023 - 21:59

Germany: Patriots Delivered to Kyiv

Story Code : 1053417
Germany: Patriots Delivered to Kyiv
The list includes, in particular, the Patriot system, 16 Zetros trucks (a total of 76 have already been delivered), and two border protection vehicles (122 units have been sent).

The Patriot system is used to combat enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, DW reported. 

The US and Germany each agreed to provide Kyiv with one of the systems.

German press agency cited a German military source as saying that Ukrainian soldiers received training from Germany and the US in a NATO country where joint drills were held.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
Mexican President Accuses Pentagon of Spying After WP Report
Mexican President Accuses Pentagon of Spying After WP Report
19 April 2023
UN Concerned About American Spying on Its Chief
UN Concerned About American Spying on Its Chief
19 April 2023
Palestinian Prisoner’s Day: How I Survived A Decade in ‘Israeli’ Prison
Palestinian Prisoner’s Day: How I Survived A Decade in ‘Israeli’ Prison
By Ameer Makhoul
19 April 2023
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
18 April 2023
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
18 April 2023
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
18 April 2023
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
18 April 2023
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
17 April 2023
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
Tens of Thousands of Resistance Rockets Surround The ‘Israeli’ Regime: PIJ
17 April 2023
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
Massive Explosions Reported in US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria
17 April 2023
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
China Tracks US Warship Through Taiwan Strait, Maintains ’High Alert’
17 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
16 April 2023