Iran Develops New Types of Fateh Submarine

Islam Times - Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani confirmed that his country’s Navy developed the hulls of three new models of its homegrown Fateh [conqueror] submarine.

The Navy chief announced on Thursday that the hulls of the second, third and fourth models of Fateh submarine have been manufactured and are being furnished.He further noted that the diesel-electric propelled submarine has undergone various tests, particularly during the Zolfaqar 1401 military drill that was held in January.The commander said the Fateh submarine has performed perfectly since joining the Navy’s fleet, with all of its operational capabilities, especially the launch of various types of torpedoes and detection of different underwater targets, having been put to the test.Rear Admiral Irani also noted that an “adequate number” of Fateh submarines have been manufactured in Iran.The 527-ton Fateh submarine is a semi-heavy undersurface vessel whose weight at depth increases to 593 tons.The submarine is equipped with an advanced sonic radar system for identifying enemy vessels and uses a missile defense system.