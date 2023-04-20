0
Thursday 20 April 2023 - 10:32

Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran

Story Code : 1053490
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
Netanyahu further urged the US for greater engagement in the Middle East.

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Netanyahu cautioned that “those who partner with Iran partner with misery. Look at Lebanon, look at Yemen, look at Syria, look at Iraq.”

“95% of the problems in the Middle East emanate from Iran,” Netanyahu added.

The entity’s prime minister attempted to distance Saudi Arabia's decision as a setback to the “Israeli” ambitions with the Kingdom in his interview with CNBC.

“I think it has probably a lot more to do with the desire to de-escalate or even eliminate the long-standing conflict in Yemen. I think that Saudi Arabia, the leadership there, has no illusions about who are their adversaries, and who are their friends.”

Despite the rumors of China's ambitions to help solve the decades old conflict, Netanyahu says he has not heard directly from Beijing on the matter.

“I’m not aware of any specific offer of this kind,” Netanyahu said.

“Look, we respect China, we deal with China a great deal. But we also know we have an indispensable alliance with our great friend the United States.”
