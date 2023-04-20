0
Thursday 20 April 2023 - 21:18

Ayatollah Khamenei Agrees with Pardoning Convicts on Eid Fitr

Story Code : 1053600
Ayatollah Khamenei Agrees with Pardoning Convicts on Eid Fitr
Ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution agreed to pardon or reduce the jail terms of a number of convicts which were tried either in the public or revolutionary courts, the government peronnwl courts or military courts. 

The Head of the Judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei had sent the list of the convicts to the Leader and he announced his agreement with the list in accordance with the Article 111 of the Constitution.
