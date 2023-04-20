IRGC Seize Large Arms Shipment from Jaish ul-Adl Terror Group

Islam Times - IRGC Quds base in the southeast of Iran seized a big shipment of weapons and ammunition and arrested members of the Jaish ul-Adl terror group.

According to the public relations department of IRGC Ground Force Quds Base in the southeast of the country, the fighters of IRGC Ground Force Quds Base in the southeast of the country dismantled a team of terrorists in a series of intelligence and operational measures over the past few days.According to the Quds Base's statement, the IRGC ground forces in the base located in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan managed to deal a heavy blow to Jaish ul-Adl terror group by seizing a considerable amount of weapons and ammunition from the gangs of the group in the southeast.As many as 154 weapons and a large shipment of ammunition were seized and two prominent members of the terror group were arrested and handed over to judicial authorities to go on trial.Moreover, the Iranian intelligence forces also destroyed another network of arms traffickers who were trying to infiltrate into the country and confiscated as many as 70 weapons from that team, and detained 2 gangs and handed them over to the judicial officials.Also, soldiers of Salman's Sistan and Baluchistan Army arrested 2 members of the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group who were planning to enter the country and handed them over to the judicial authorities.