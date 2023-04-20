0
Thursday 20 April 2023 - 21:19

IRGC Seize Large Arms Shipment from Jaish ul-Adl Terror Group

Story Code : 1053601
IRGC Seize Large Arms Shipment from Jaish ul-Adl Terror Group
According to the public relations department of IRGC Ground Force Quds Base in the southeast of the country, the fighters of IRGC Ground Force Quds Base in the southeast of the country dismantled a team of terrorists in a series of intelligence and operational measures over the past few days.

According to the Quds Base's statement, the IRGC ground forces in the base located in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan managed to deal a heavy blow to Jaish ul-Adl terror group by seizing a considerable amount of weapons and ammunition from the gangs of the group in the southeast.

As many as 154 weapons and a large shipment of ammunition were seized and two prominent members of the terror group were arrested and handed over to judicial authorities to go on trial. 

Moreover, the Iranian intelligence forces also destroyed another network of arms traffickers who were trying to infiltrate into the country and confiscated as many as 70 weapons from that team, and detained 2 gangs and handed them over to the judicial officials.

Also, soldiers of Salman's Sistan and Baluchistan Army arrested 2 members of the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group who were planning to enter the country and handed them over to the judicial authorities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former UN Inspector Confident Russia Will Not Use Nukes in Ukraine
Former UN Inspector Confident Russia Will Not Use Nukes in Ukraine
Hezbollah Official Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Ties A ‘Courageous Decision’
Hezbollah Official Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Ties A ‘Courageous Decision’
20 April 2023
US Announces Additional $325 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine
US Announces Additional $325 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine
20 April 2023
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
20 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
19 April 2023
Mexican President Accuses Pentagon of Spying After WP Report
Mexican President Accuses Pentagon of Spying After WP Report
19 April 2023
UN Concerned About American Spying on Its Chief
UN Concerned About American Spying on Its Chief
19 April 2023
Palestinian Prisoner’s Day: How I Survived A Decade in ‘Israeli’ Prison
Palestinian Prisoner’s Day: How I Survived A Decade in ‘Israeli’ Prison
By Ameer Makhoul
19 April 2023
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
18 April 2023
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
18 April 2023
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
18 April 2023
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
18 April 2023
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
17 April 2023