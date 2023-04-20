0
Thursday 20 April 2023 - 21:24

Saudi Coalition is Responsible for Recent Catastrophe in Sana'a: Al-Houthi

Story Code : 1053602
Thursday morning news source reported that 78 people died due to crush in front of a businessman's aid distribution place in Sana'a.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, in a twee said: "The crush incident is a painful tragedy, a new calamity and a bad image that is primarily caused by the aggressive American-British-Saudi-Emirati coalition and their allies."

Al-Houthi said: "The Saudi coalition has trapped the people of Yemen in the worst global and humanitarian crisis, and in addition, businessmen acted thoughtlessly in distributing aid."

The member of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen held the aggressor countries responsible for this incident and added: "Yemeni people are damaged heavely in this crisis due to aggression, sanctions and cut off wages.

Saudi Arabia with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, has carried out a military invasion against Yemen since March 2015 and blockaded the country by land, sea, and air. 
