Thursday 20 April 2023 - 21:25

West Bank Clashes Leave 33 Palestinian Injured

Story Code : 1053604
West Bank Clashes Leave 33 Palestinian Injured
In order to achieve their development goals, the Zionists daily attack different areas of Palestine and martyr, injure, or arrest and send Palestinians to prison.

These people were injured or suffocated due to inhaling tear gas in Beita town in the south of Nablus.

This is despite the fact that the Palestinian resistance forces carried out 13 operations against the Zionists in the West Bank and occupied Quds yesterday.

Operations of resistance forces have taken place in Jenin, Bethlehem, Jericho, Tulkarm, Ramallah and Quds.

The conditions these days in the occupied territories, especially in the West Bank, are very sensitive, and the Palestinian fighters are responding to the countless crimes of the Zionists by any means, creating hard conditions for the usurping Zionists.

Before this, the Zionists were only in conflict with the Palestinians in the south of the occupied territories and in the Gaza strip, but now the West Bank in the east of Palestine has become a hideout for the cowardly Zionists due to the armed youth.
