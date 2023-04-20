Prevention of Ukraine’s Accession to NATO Remains One of Special Op’s Goals: Kremlin

Islam Times - Prevention of Ukraine’s accession to NATO remains one of the special military operation’s goals, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

“Of course, because, otherwise, this will pose a serious, significant threat for our country’s security,” the spokesman said, answering a question.Commenting on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s visit to Kiev, Peskov said that the Kremlin has no assessments of perspectives of Ukraine’s accession to the alliance.“No, the Kremlin has no assessments of perspectives,” he noted.Earlier on Thursday, the NATO press office told TASS that Stoltenberg is currently in Ukraine. According to a diplomatic source in Brussels, Stoltenberg’s visit to Kiev has become the final element of preparation for the meeting of the contact group on Ukraine at Germany’s Ramstein air base on April 21.