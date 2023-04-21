UN To Host Palestinian Nakba Day for 1st Time

Islam Times - The UN Committee on the Exercise of Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People [CEIRPP] announced that the United Nations will host Nakba Day for the first time after the General Assembly passed a resolution last year allowing for the event.

The [CEIRPP] is overseen by the Division of Palestinian Rights, which reports to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.“This is an event decided upon by the [CEIRPP], which is a member state body,” Guterres’ spokesperson said, noting that it wasn’t clear if the UN chief would participate in the commemoration.He further stated: “Our ultimate goals remain unchanged: end the occupation, realize a two-state solution. But we must face today’s reality. The truth is that trends on the ground mean time is working against us. The longer we go without meaningful political negotiations, the further these goals slip from reach.”