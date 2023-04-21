0
Friday 21 April 2023 - 10:12

Iran: Apartheid “Israel” Biggest Threat to Region, Muslim Nation

Story Code : 1053645
Iran: Apartheid “Israel” Biggest Threat to Region, Muslim Nation
Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Thursday in a phone call with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

The Iranian top diplomat also laid emphasis on the necessity for the existence of unity across the Muslim world in the face of the occupying regime, the need to cut the regime's hands off the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds' Old City -- which is Islam's third holiest site, and the importance of complete restoration of Palestinians' rights.

Turning to the issue of the bilateral ties, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to his visit earlier this year to Amman, and announced the Islamic Republic's readiness for expansion of the level of relations and cooperation between the countries.

For his part, Safadi stressed his country's support for regional peace and stability, and defense of the holy sites in Al-Quds in the face of the Zionists' acts of aggression.

He further hailed Iran to be “an important country in the region”, pointing out that Amman attached “great importance” to further development of its ties with Tehran.

Safadi, meanwhile, welcomed the recent reconciliation agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia under the auspices of China in Beijing.

Also on Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian talked on the phone with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan.

The officials described as positive the process of underway work by the technical teams that have been exchanged mutually to lay the groundwork for the reopening of each country's Embassy and Consulate on the other's soil.

The Iranian official expressed hope that the Iranian Embassy in Riyadh and its Consulate General in the port city of Jeddah be opened in time before this year's Hajj Pilgrimage.

The Saudi official said the kingdom would do its part to contribute to the prospect, and also hoped that the top diplomats would meet each other in the countries' respective capitals in the near future.
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday
Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday
US: Pentagon Preparing Armed Mission in Sudan
US: Pentagon Preparing Armed Mission in Sudan
21 April 2023
NATO Allies Agree on Ukraine
NATO Allies Agree on Ukraine's Membership: NATO Chief
21 April 2023
UN To Host Palestinian Nakba Day for 1st Time
UN To Host Palestinian Nakba Day for 1st Time
21 April 2023
Former UN Inspector Confident Russia Will Not Use Nukes in Ukraine
Former UN Inspector Confident Russia Will Not Use Nukes in Ukraine
20 April 2023
Hezbollah Official Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Ties A ‘Courageous Decision’
Hezbollah Official Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Ties A ‘Courageous Decision’
20 April 2023
US Announces Additional $325 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine
US Announces Additional $325 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine
20 April 2023
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
20 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
19 April 2023
Mexican President Accuses Pentagon of Spying After WP Report
Mexican President Accuses Pentagon of Spying After WP Report
19 April 2023
UN Concerned About American Spying on Its Chief
UN Concerned About American Spying on Its Chief
19 April 2023
Palestinian Prisoner’s Day: How I Survived A Decade in ‘Israeli’ Prison
Palestinian Prisoner’s Day: How I Survived A Decade in ‘Israeli’ Prison
By Ameer Makhoul
19 April 2023
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
18 April 2023