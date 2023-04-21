Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday

Islam Times - A number of Islamic and Arab countries declared Friday Eid al-Fitr and some others celebrate it on Saturday.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and Sudan will begin Eid al Fitr on Friday, while Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and India will celebrate the holiday on Saturday as there were no sightings of Shawwal crescent there.Statements from Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iraq's highest Shiite authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, said Eid would start on Saturday in their countries.In Lebanon, Sunni clerics said the holiday will begin on Friday, while some Shiite leaders announced a Saturday start to the holiday.The timing of Eid al Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent Moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.In Oman, too, the holiday will start on Saturday.The daytime fasting month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.