Friday 21 April 2023 - 10:20

S.Korea Summons Chinese Ambassador over Reaction to Yoon's Remarks on Taiwan

S.Korea Summons Chinese Ambassador over Reaction to Yoon
South Korea said on Thursday it summoned China's ambassador to protest at Beijing's criticism of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks on Taiwan.

The move came after China and South Korea exchanged harsh words over Yoon's comments in a recent interview.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Yoon said increased tensions around Taiwan were due to attempts to change the status quo by force, and he opposed such a change.

"The Taiwan issue is not simply an issue between China and Taiwan but, like the issue of North Korea, it is a global issue." Yoon said.

Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, said earlier in the day that Beijing would not allow others to meddle by word, in reference to Yoon's media interview the previous day in which he expressed opposition to any change in the status quo of the Taiwan Strait by force. Wang called on Seoul to adhere to the "One China" policy, saying the Taiwan issue is solely a matter of China's own affairs.

First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin called in Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming in the evening and pointed out the spokesperson's "rude" remarks amount to a "serious diplomatic discourtesy," the ministry said in a message to reporters.
