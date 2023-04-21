0
Friday 21 April 2023 - 10:22

Lavrov: Russia and US Currently Have no Concrete Relations

Story Code : 1053651
Lavrov: Russia and US Currently Have no Concrete Relations
In his press conference in Cuba, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said: "Regarding the relations between Russia and the United States, I must say that we do not currently have any specific relations. We discuss the problems that arise in the work of the embassies of the two countries only when necessary."

He added: "Another reason for the lack of relations between Moscow and Washington is that the US tries to abuse its position, especially as the host country of the United Nations.

Regarding relations with Cuba, the Russian Foreign Minister also said that the military cooperation between Moscow and Havana is expanding successfully.

On Thursday, in a meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Lavrov said: "We will continue to cooperate in the international arena to mobilize countries to create a multipolar world order based on full adherence to the UN Charter."

In the continuation of his trip to Latin America, Lavrov is going to meet with the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Lavrov's trip to Latin America started on Monday and he visited Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua. 
