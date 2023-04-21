0
Friday 21 April 2023 - 10:24

US Has No Intention to Resolve Humanitarian Issues in Yemen: Al-Mashat

Story Code : 1053652
Mahdi Al-Mashat emphasized: " the Americans do not want humanitarian issues to be resolved, and this issue is not in the interest of the Saudi government and the region, and Riyadh should not give in to pressure from Washington."

Al-Mashat added: "The only achievement of surrendering to American pressure will be destruction and instability."

Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries, has carried out military aggression against Yemen since March 2015 and blockaded the country by land, sea and air.

According to UN sources, the war in Yemen, until the end of 2021 have claimed the lives of 377,000 Yemeni citizens and caused more than 126 billion dollars in damage to the country's infrastructure and economy, also now 80% of Yemeni people need humanitarian aid. 
