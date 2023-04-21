0
Friday 21 April 2023 - 22:07

Iran: US Godfather of Daesh

Story Code : 1053717
Iran: US Godfather of Daesh
“There was no doubt that the United States is the creator of ISIL, but for those who deliberately closed their eyes to the truth; the statement of Robert F. Kennedy, the nephew of John F. Kennedy and the next year's candidate for the presidency of the United States, that we created ISIL, reaffirms the fact that the American regime is the godfather of ISIL,” Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Friday.

Robert F. Kennedy, the candidate for the US presidential election and the nephew of the assassinated former president of the country, admitted in his speech to announce his candidacy for the presidential election that the United States created the ISIL terrorist group.
