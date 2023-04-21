0
Friday 21 April 2023 - 22:08

No More State-Affiliated, Gov’t-Funded Labels in Twitter

Story Code : 1053718
China’s Xinhua and the Global Times, and Russia’s RT were as of Friday no longer identified as state-affiliated media following the changes, which were not announced.

Publicly funded Western outlets including National Public Radio [NPR] in the United States, the BBC in the UK, and Canada’s CBC no longer had a “government-funded” label.

A Twitter page outlining the platform’s policies on state-backed media appeared to have been deleted.

The latest changes follow weeks of controversy over Twitter’s labelling of state-run and state-funded media accounts under Elon Musk’s ownership.

New Zealand’s public radio broadcaster on Monday threatened to leave the site after protesting that the “government-funded” label wrongly suggested that the New Zealand government exerted influence over its editorial content.

NPR and the Public Broadcasting Service announced in recent days they would no longer post on the site in protest of what they have described as Musk’s efforts to undermine their legitimacy.

 
