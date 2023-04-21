Former CIA Head Reveals Efforts to Help Biden Win 2020 Election

Islam Times - Former acting CIA Director Mike Morell has testified that Joe Biden’s presidential campaign played a role in the creation of an open letter which was signed by 51 ex-intelligence officials that aimed to discredit legitimate reports about Biden’s son in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

In recent closed-door testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Morell acknowledged that Antony Blinken – the current secretary of state, then a senior campaign staffer for Biden – had contacted him to discuss critical reporting by the New York Post on Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings in October 2020, according to Republican lawmakers with knowledge of the hearing.During those conversations, Blinken was said to have emailed Morell a USA Today article claiming that the FBI was examining whether the Hunter Biden story was part of a “disinformation campaign.”Morell said the discussions prompted him to organize an open letter from intelligence officials stating that the Hunter Biden reporting had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” Subsequent investigation has revealed the reports were based on genuine documents obtained from the younger Biden’s laptop. The letter, endorsed by five former CIA directors and a litany of other ex-senior officials, was highly influential ahead of the 2020 presidential race.Prior to his contact with Blinken, Morell acknowledged he had no plans to compile the letter, but added that he sought to “help Vice President Biden … because I wanted him to win the election.” After the letter was handed off to Politico for publication, Biden campaign chairman Steve Ricchetti called Morell to thank him for creating the letter, the ex-official continued.