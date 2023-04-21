0
Friday 21 April 2023 - 22:14

Former CIA Head Reveals Efforts to Help Biden Win 2020 Election

Story Code : 1053720
Former CIA Head Reveals Efforts to Help Biden Win 2020 Election
In recent closed-door testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Morell acknowledged that Antony Blinken – the current secretary of state, then a senior campaign staffer for Biden – had contacted him to discuss critical reporting by the New York Post on Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings in October 2020, according to Republican lawmakers with knowledge of the hearing.

During those conversations, Blinken was said to have emailed Morell a USA Today article claiming that the FBI was examining whether the Hunter Biden story was part of a “disinformation campaign.”

Morell said the discussions prompted him to organize an open letter from intelligence officials stating that the Hunter Biden reporting had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” Subsequent investigation has revealed the reports were based on genuine documents obtained from the younger Biden’s laptop. The letter, endorsed by five former CIA directors and a litany of other ex-senior officials, was highly influential ahead of the 2020 presidential race.

Prior to his contact with Blinken, Morell acknowledged he had no plans to compile the letter, but added that he sought to “help Vice President Biden … because I wanted him to win the election.” After the letter was handed off to Politico for publication, Biden campaign chairman Steve Ricchetti called Morell to thank him for creating the letter, the ex-official continued.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday
Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday
US: Pentagon Preparing Armed Mission in Sudan
US: Pentagon Preparing Armed Mission in Sudan
21 April 2023
NATO Allies Agree on Ukraine
NATO Allies Agree on Ukraine's Membership: NATO Chief
21 April 2023
UN To Host Palestinian Nakba Day for 1st Time
UN To Host Palestinian Nakba Day for 1st Time
21 April 2023
Former UN Inspector Confident Russia Will Not Use Nukes in Ukraine
Former UN Inspector Confident Russia Will Not Use Nukes in Ukraine
20 April 2023
Hezbollah Official Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Ties A ‘Courageous Decision’
Hezbollah Official Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Ties A ‘Courageous Decision’
20 April 2023
US Announces Additional $325 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine
US Announces Additional $325 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine
20 April 2023
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
20 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
19 April 2023
Mexican President Accuses Pentagon of Spying After WP Report
Mexican President Accuses Pentagon of Spying After WP Report
19 April 2023
UN Concerned About American Spying on Its Chief
UN Concerned About American Spying on Its Chief
19 April 2023
Palestinian Prisoner’s Day: How I Survived A Decade in ‘Israeli’ Prison
Palestinian Prisoner’s Day: How I Survived A Decade in ‘Israeli’ Prison
By Ameer Makhoul
19 April 2023
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
18 April 2023