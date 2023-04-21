Islam Times - The United States opposes the re-entry of Syria into the Arab League, according to State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

During a press briefing, Patel stated that the US does not believe Syria should be readmitted to the Arab League at this time. Patel emphasized that the US will not normalize relations with the Assad government until “authentic progress” is made towards a resolution of the conflict in the country.This statement comes after Saudi Arabia led an effort to reintegrate Syria into the Arab League, despite the fact that the kingdom played a significant role in Syria's suspension from the league in 2011.Rania Khalek, a journalist and podcaster, noted that this move signals a decline in US hegemony in the region, with China and Russia playing a more prominent role in brokering negotiations between Gulf states. Khalek believes that Saudi Arabia is seeking to balance its relations among powerful players, including China and Russia, given the growing multipolar era. She emphasized that Middle Eastern countries must forge a stable path for the future, recognizing that they cannot depend on the US like they used to.Meanwhile, the CIA expressed frustration over the recent truce deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which was brokered by China. Khalek believes that this deal shows a huge shift in power relations in the world, with China and Russia chosen as brokers because they do not interfere in elections or tell countries who should and should not be their leader. The US, on the other hand, stands out as a neutral arbiter.Lastly, Khalek argued that the US-imposed sanctions on Syria have completely ruined the country's economy, due to the US having overwhelming economic influence. These sanctions were illegal under international law, as the US had no legitimate right to intervene in Syria's internal policy.