Syrian FM Accuses West of Using Unilateral Sanctions to Impoverish Countries
Story Code : 1053723
During a meeting with Alexander Yakovenko, Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Damascus on Thursday, Mekdad stated that the system of unilateral coercive sanctions is aimed at stealing a nation's potential, According to SANA news agency.
The two diplomats discussed various problems and events on the global and regional arena and agreed to step up cooperation and sharing of best practices between the diplomatic institutes of the foreign ministries of Syria and Russia.