Syrian FM Accuses West of Using Unilateral Sanctions to Impoverish Countries

Islam Times - Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad accused the West of imposing unilateral sanctions on countries like Syria and Russia to impoverish them and keep them under their hegemony.

During a meeting with Alexander Yakovenko, Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Damascus on Thursday, Mekdad stated that the system of unilateral coercive sanctions is aimed at stealing a nation's potential, According to SANA news agency.The two diplomats discussed various problems and events on the global and regional arena and agreed to step up cooperation and sharing of best practices between the diplomatic institutes of the foreign ministries of Syria and Russia.